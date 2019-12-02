President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary with the First Lady, Aisha, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian leader shared a throwback photo as well as a family photo on his verified Twitter handle with his followers to celebrate the day.

President Buhari also captioned the photos: “Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family.”

Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family. pic.twitter.com/o7xqupV0fS — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2019

Also, the first lady took to her twitter handle to share a video to celebrate their anniversary.

She wrote: “Alhamdulillah for 30yrs of togetherness.”

Concise News had reported in October that President Buhari was rumored to get married to a second wife and that the ‘private’ wedding is set to hold today.

According to speculations on social media, Buhari was set to marry the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management Sadia Farouq in a quiet ceremony.

Some persons even trooped to the Aso Rock mosque on Friday, October 11 to witness the rumoured wedding.

Ignoring the rumours, the first lady, on her return to the country from vacation, said: “I honestly don’t know what happened because I was not here. Secondly, it is Buhari they said will be getting married and not me, Aisha, so he will be in a better position to come and tell the public if it is true or false.

“But the lady they said that he was going to marry and the person that told her the wedding was going to happen did not expect the wedding not to hold. Because it was after she saw that the wedding did not hold that was when she reached out to me. So I am not in the position to say they will get married or not, because I am already a married woman so it’s none of my business.”