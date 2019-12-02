Police Recruitment: Court Dismisses PSC's Suit Against IG Adamu

The suit by the Police Service Commission (PSC) challenging Inspector-General Muhammad Adamu’s power to recruit 10, 000 police officers, was on Monday dismissed by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Inyang Ekwo said the PSC’s suit lacked merit.

The Police Service Commission had taken the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables.

The commission, in the motion on notice filed on Sept. 24, prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from ”appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

The defendants in the suit are the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Muhammad Adamu, the NPF and the AGF.