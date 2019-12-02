Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, December 2nd, 2019.

The Nigerian Military on Sunday dismissed speculation that it is recruiting repentant Boko Haram fighters into its fold. The acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, described the speculation on social media as false and misleading, urging Nigerians to disregard it.

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Sunday said Senator Smart Adeyemi’s defeat of Senator Dino Melaye has put the state in a good position to attract more projects. The governor made this known while congratulating Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for emerging winner of the Kogi West Senatorial Rerun on Saturday, November 30.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi West Senatorial District Election, Senator Dino Melaye, has condemned the outcome of the exercise, vowing to challenge it in court.

Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu has said that the Godwin Obaseki administration is fighting former governor Adams Oshiomhole the way he fought godfatherism during his administration. Shaibu made this known in an interview with journalists at his residence on Friday in Benin, the state capital.

The Presidency on Sunday alerted the nation on the activities of some groups of citizens advocating for restructuring of Nigeria through violent change and social unrest. The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, raised the alarm while reacting to a statement credited to a former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Gen. Alexander Ogomudia, who submitted that, ‘Nigeria may be restructured violently.’

Police in Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria, have rescued their Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Mubi North, DSP Ahijo Muhammad, who was kidnapped last week. The DPO, who was abducted in Mubi on Wednesday, November 26, by gunmen who demanded N20 million for his release, was rescued on Saturday night, according to a press release from the state Police Command.

A fire outbreak has razed 15 shops at Owode Onirin market in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria. Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed with traders left to groan in agony over the loss of their belongings.

8. What Diezani’s Husband Said About Corruption Allegation Against Wife

Rear Admiral Alison-Madueke, husband of the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke has reacted to the alleged corruption charges against his wife. The former Chief of Naval Staff said he initially did not want his wife to take public office having only become the first female director of Shell Petroleum Development Company in Nigeria.

An image has surfaced on social media that suggests Lionel Messi will win the Ballon d’Or 2019 on Monday (today). The Barcelona superstar is seeking his sixth such title, but Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is also in the running after his fantastic 2018/19 campaign.

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho netted an injury-time winner for Leicester City against Everton in an English Premier League (EPL) match on Sunday. With the Champions League chasers trailing one nil, Brendan Rodgers threw in the much-vilified Nigerian in the 62nd minute, as he rewarded his manager’s faith in him, first providing an assist for Jamie Vardy few minutes after coming on, then decisively, securing all three points for his team in the fourth minute of additional time.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.