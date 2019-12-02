The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has said payment for the October, November N-Power stipends will be on 20th December 2019, Concise News reports.
This news medium understands that the N-Power scheme has not paid October and November stipends to the beneficiaries with several rumours flying around.
Some beneficiaries of the scheme had already threatened to go on a protest over the non-payment of the N-Power stipends by the handlers.
A statement by the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Minister Sadiya Farouq whose office handles N-Power said the stipends will be paid this month.
She said the N-Power scheme is working out modalities to transition the 2016 Batch A from the scheme and enrolling new participants.
“Since we came into office, we have been working on a needs and numbers-based assessment of NPower to reposition it for the future — in order to ensure that the high expectations of young Nigerians that are participating in the program are met in the short, medium and long-term,” she said.
“We have also been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of NPower — after their 24months in the program have elapsed.
“Alongside this, we are preparing to receive a new intake of participants in the program, who will then participate for 24 months before transitioning on to greater things.
“Beneficiaries will receive their outstanding allowances on 20th December 2019.”
…Beneficiaries will receive their outstanding allowances on 20th December, 2019. #NpowerUpdates pic.twitter.com/hWV6sMQI7t
— Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) December 2, 2019