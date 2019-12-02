The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has said payment for the October, November N-Power stipends will be on 20th December 2019, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the N-Power scheme has not paid October and November stipends to the beneficiaries with several rumours flying around.

Some beneficiaries of the scheme had already threatened to go on a protest over the non-payment of the N-Power stipends by the handlers.

A statement by the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Minister Sadiya Farouq whose office handles N-Power said the stipends will be paid this month.

She said the N-Power scheme is working out modalities to transition the 2016 Batch A from the scheme and enrolling new participants.

“Since we came into office, we have been working on a needs and numbers-based assessment of NPower to reposition it for the future — in order to ensure that the high expectations of young Nigerians that are participating in the program are met in the short, medium and long-term,” she said.

“We have also been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of NPower — after their 24months in the program have elapsed.

“Alongside this, we are preparing to receive a new intake of participants in the program, who will then participate for 24 months before transitioning on to greater things.

“Beneficiaries will receive their outstanding allowances on 20th December 2019.”