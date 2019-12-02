The Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo has mocked social media influencers over the proposed hate speech and social media bills.

Concise News understands that some Nigerians had on Wednesday protested at the National Assembly over the Hate Speech Bill.

According to the protesters, the government should withdraw the bills on hate speech and internet manipulations.

While reacting to the protest and controversy that greeted the bills, Keyamo, condemned the death sentence penalty for hate speech bill.

The legal personality, however, called on those opposing social media bill to apologize to those they blocked on social media.

“Those so-called overnight Social Media ‘activists’ who oppose the Social Media Bill should first stop blocking those who irritate them with insults, unblock all those they have blocked and apologize to them. You can’t be intolerant and ask others to be. Practice what you preach,” he tweeted.

“Some cannot differentiate the Social Media Bill from the Hate Speech Bill. Whilst no reasonable person will support death sentence for hate speech, you can’t come online to say something totally untrue that can put other lives in danger without some kind of penal consequence.”