Former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards has dished out some advice on how a man can remain faithful to his woman in marriage and relationship.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mike said what has made him faithful to his wife is strength and not weakness.

According to him, self discipline is also a vital aspect of staying true to a woman, as this will serve as a guide to respecting one’s significant other.

“How do you stay faithful? I get asked this question a lot lately and despite the obvious reason of falling in love with the most incredible woman whom I get to call wife @itspsd . I figure I’d write my answer here for what it’s worth.

“Well, my answer is strength no weakness. A man with no self discipline will fall weak and lead astray, having the discipline and respect for yourself and significant other becomes a habit, and with time habit becomes second nature.

Going further to buttress his point, Edwards said “I would also say that sacrifice is a vital part of what has helped me. The key is you have to be able to sacrifice who you are, (ex. old habits) for who you’ll become, don’t be afraid of taking the road less traveled in the process. Hint: Find yourself spiritually.

“Lastly, your environment. I believe in the saying you are the company you keep. My advice is surround yourself with people who have similar standards and family values as you.”



Mike was the first runner-up in the BBNaija season 4