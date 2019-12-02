A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Monday December 2nd, 2019.

Biafra: Again, IPOB Talks Tough On RUGA In Igboland

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is insisting that it would not allow Ruga settlement in any part of Igboland.

The group also reiterated that Ebonyi State remained one of its strongest holds in the South East, noting that their members and supporters were solidly on ground in all the 13 council areas.

These were stated by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful while reacting to a statement credited to Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Emegha, who said that IPOB and other pro-Biafra groups were not only illegal but did not exist in the state. Read more here.

Biafra: Police Speak On Nnamdi Kanu Returning For Mother’s Burial

Police in Abia State has threatened to take decisive action against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu should he return to Nigeria for the burial of his mother.

The police made the comment following rumours making the round in recent time that Kanu would return home for his mother’s burial.

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, made it known that police in the state will not spare Kanu if he sets foot in Abia.

Okon said this is because the IPOB leader was declared wanted. Read more here.

Biafra: IPOB Replies Abia State Police Chief On Nnamdi Kanu’s Return

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lashed out at the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon for his comments on the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu coming to Nigeria for his mother’s burial.

Okon had said last week that since Kanu is a wanted man in Nigeria, the nation’s police will “take decisive action” should he return to his country of birth.

Kanu disappeared from the West African nation in 2017, and has not set his foot in the country he is antagonising since then.

A press statement by the media and publicity secretary of the separatist group on Friday, Emma Powerful, reassures IPOB members that nobody can stop Kanu from attending his mother’s funeral. Read more here.

