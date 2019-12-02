A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday December 2nd, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power Beneficiaries Yet To Be Paid October, November Stipend

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have not been paid their stipends for October and November 2019.

It is the first day of December 2019 and in addition to the October stipend which was not paid, they have not gotten their November stipend.

This news medium understands that nothing was given as the cause of the delay in the payment of the October stipend by N-Power handlers.

N-Power Stipends: Mood Timeless Among Beneficiaries

As they await their stipends settlement, the mood remains the same among beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme.

Checks by this online news medium on public platforms showed that many beneficiaries of the scheme dubbed the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa by the Muhammadu Buhari administration continue to lament the non-payment of their monthly stipends.

Roughly 500, 000 Nigerian graduates in the scheme are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly pay. However, as at the time of publishing this report, they are yet to get paid their October and November stipends.

Will N-Power Beneficiaries Get October, November Stipends At Once?

It is now well over 50 days since a chunk of N-Power beneficiaries nationwide received their last monthly pay. That being so, they are being owed their October and November stipends.

There is a feeling of disappointment among beneficiaries due to the neglect cum silence by handlers of the scheme.

N-Power Stipends ‘Alert’ To Roll In Starting Monday?

It is a fresh week and a new working day, expectedly, beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are hoping to receive their stipends.

The apex government has not obliged in remunerating around 500, 000 graduate beneficiaries of the scheme their monthly stipend of October and November.

Beneficiaries' N30, 000 (approximately 83 Dollars) periodic pay is delayed. This time, a lengthy non-payment without any explanation from the scheme's hierarchy.

