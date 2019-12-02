Latest Kogi State News Today After Dino Melaye Vs Smart Adeyemi Battle

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, December 2nd 2019.

Kogi West: Oshiomhole Reacts As Smart Adeyemi Defeats Dino Melaye

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has congratulated the party’s candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi, for winning the Kogi West senatorial rerun.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced Adeyemi as the winner of the exercise.

Lawal said that Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat his closest rival, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 62,133 votes. Read more here.

Kogi West: What Nigerians Say As Adeyemi Unseats Melaye

Several reactions have trailed the emergence of Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Kogi West Senatorial District election.

Kogi West: Presidency Speaks As Smart Adeyemi Defeats Dino Melaye

The Presidency has mocked Senator Dino Melaye over his defeat at the just concluded supplementary election for Kogi West Senatorial District.

Kogi West: Melaye Reacts To Defeat, Reveals Next Move

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Kogi West Senatorial District Election, Senator Dino Melaye, has condemned the outcome of the exercise.

Kogi West: What Yahaya Bello Said About Dino Melaye’s Defeat

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Sunday said Senator Smart Adeyemi’s defeat of Senator Dino Melaye has put the state in a good position to attract more projects.

The governor made this known while congratulating Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for emerging winner of the Kogi West Senatorial Rerun on Saturday, November 30.

The returning officer, Prof. Olajide Lawal, announced that Adeyemi polled 88,373 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Melaye, who recorded 62,133 votes.

