The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye, has condemned the stoning to death of one of the officers of the agency.

Concise News understands that a LASTMA official, Ola Oyeshina, was attacked by hoodlums at about 5pm on Friday during the course of sanitising Iganmu-Sifax axis of Apapa.

Reacting to the ugly incident, Oduyoye in a statement on Saturday by the agency’s spokesperson, Filade Olumide, berated the continued attack on the officers of the agency in the course of carrying out the function of traffic management.

Oduyoye disclosed that a large stone was thrown at Oyeshina and was immediately rushed to Area “B” police station along with two of the people that attacked him.

The LASTMA boss, however, confirmed that Oyeshina was immediately referred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba from Randle Hospital, Surulere, where he gave up the ghost in the early hours of Saturda.

The statement read in part, “Owing to the trauma experienced, he (Oyeshina) was immediately referred to LUTH from Randle Hospital, Surulere. The LASTMA General Manager further revealed that it is unfortunate that the agency lost the young promising officer in the early hours of Saturday, November 30, 2019.

“He has therefore assured that the perpetrators of the dastardly act that were caught will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other members of the public who may harbour committing such crime in future.”

Oduyoye stated that with the recent inauguration of a committee on war against traffic and environmental offenders, there would be no hiding place for Lagos residents or visitors who violate the law.