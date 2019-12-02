Doctors in Lagos State, southwest Nigeria, have said that they rejected the new minimum wage announced by the state government because it is below the expectations of civil servants.

The doctors, under the aegis of Medical Guild, made this known on Monday at a media briefing on the Scientific Conference scheduled to hold on 3 and 4 December in Lagos.

Concise News understands that the Medical Guild is the association of doctors under the employment of the Lagos State Government.

“You cannot be talking about our salary when we are not there; and when workers started receiving their salaries over the weekend, they were disappointed and unhappy,” Dr Babajide Saheed, Chairman of the Guild, said.

“Not only the doctors, generally, all the civil servants, because the increment was unimaginable and short of expectations.

“The problem we have identified is high taxation.

“No matter the amount of increment in the minimum wage, which makes the gross high, but the take home after tax reductions is peanuts.

“Government should look at that issue and let workers have the benefits of the new minimum wage, and we hope that the state government will listen.”

He called for the exemption of tax on call duty paid to doctors, saying it would lighten the tax burden on members of the Guild, as was the practice during the administration of former Governor Bola Tinubu.

He also called for a review in the retirement age of medical doctors to 65 years, adding that the same had been done for teachers.