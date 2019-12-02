The winner of the Kogi West senatorial election, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has promised to provide quality leadership and representation for the district for which he said the people had lacked in the last four years.

Speaking for the first time after his victory, the APC candidate on Sunday thanked his constituents for returning him to the Senate and promised not to disappoint them.

He also begged Nigerians to forgive his closest rival and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, saying that he did not represent the true character of Okun people.

The senator-elect said he had not been comfortable with the way Senator Melaye allegedly turned himself and the people of the area into objects of ridicule.

Adeyemi described the Senate as a place meant for experienced persons who will bring their wealth of experience to bear in providing leadership for the people.

He said: “I want to plead with Nigerians, especially our leaders such as President Muhamadu Buhari; Bola Tinubu; our governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; former President Olusegun Obasanjo and everyone whom Dino had insulted one time or the other, to please forgive him.

“His behaviour does not represent the culture and value of Okun people. This has been demonstrated by Saturday’s verdict when he was unanimously rejected.”