Kogi: Gov. Bello Dismisses Political Appointees

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has dismissed all his political appointees.

The sack which was announced on Monday is coming few days after the governorship election in the state which returned Bello for a second tenure in office.

According to a statement issued from the office of Secretary to the Kogi State government, Mrs Ayoade Folashade Arike, the governor directed all political office holders to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their ministry, department and agency (MDA).

The statement listed the following categories as being exempted from the sack:

All honourable commissioners, Director-General (Government House Administration)

Direct Aides of the Governor

Direct aides of the Deputy Governor

Aides of the Chief of Staff

Aides of Her Excellency, the Wife of the Governor and the aides of her Excellency, the Wife of the Deputy Governor.

Also not affected are the Head of Service, Auditor-General for state and Local Government and Chairman and Members of statutory Commissions are not affected by the above directive.

The statement said the appointees are to handover immediately to the highest-ranking officers in their ministry and agencies.

It directed that the handing over process must be concluded on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019 and that copies of the handing over notes should be forwarded to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State in soft and hard copies.

No reason was given for the sack the appointees but the government said it appreciates the affected officials for their immense contributions to the development of the state.