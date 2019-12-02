Kano Govt Approves Establishment Of Four New Emirates Despite Court Orders

The Kano state executive council has approved an Emirate Council Bill 2019 which provides for the establishment of additional emirates in the state despite recent court ruling sacking the four Ganduje crowned emirs and their emirates councils.

The passage of this bill approves the establishment of four new emirates namely Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye

The bill has now been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for necessary action.

According to a press statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba at the end of the Council Session held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano, on Sunday, some of the proposed emirates pre-dated Kano in ancient times but efforts to revive them during the Second Republic was short-lived.

He added that the council discussed the decade long clamour for the establishment of additional emirates in the state with a view to bringing more development to the people of the new Emirates.

He also explained that the exercise was also informed by the need to bring traditional institution closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

The statement further indicated that the introduction of the Free and Compulsory Education at Basic and Secondary level requires the active participation of the community especially the traditional institutions for its successful implementation.

The commissioner noted that the Emirate Council Bill 2019 was amended in the public interest following a Kano High Court action that nullified the law on the ground that the petition was presented to the Assembly by a private person not a member of the House.

The statement said that the Council, therefore, called on the state Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Bill in the interest of the public.