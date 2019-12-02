Inmates Die Of Electrocution In Ikoyi Prison

Some inmates at Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos have been electrocuted, the federal government has confirmed.

It is understood that the incident took place on Monday morning, but it is unclear the number of inmates who were affected,

There are, however, reports that while five inmates lost their lives, 10 sustained injuries in the incident.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who confirmed the incident has ordered a probe of the incident.

In a statement issued by ‪Jane Osuji, press secretary to the minister, Aregbesola said update on the development would be shared “in a few hours”.

“The attention of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been drawn to an electrocution incident at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos,” the statement read.

“The Minister has directed a quick investigation into the root cause and the ministry will in the next few hours share a comprehensive update on the incidence.

“While we commiserate with the victims of the incidence, the minister has ordered immediate medical attention for those affected.”