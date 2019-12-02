Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has revealed that she is yet to make much achievements through acting, despite appearing in numerous movies.

Amusa made the revelation during an interview with The Sun, where she expressed optimism that she would break through.

“I came into Nollywood as an actress before becoming a movie producer and to date, I have shot 12 movies and still counting. Truth be told, I have not made money from Nollywood yet. After 12 movies I have not made the kind of money that I should make but I know I will make it,” she said.

Expressing her worries that some of her movies do not show in cinemas across the countries, she said some of the providers say some of her movies are too indigenous with ‘local’ titles.

“For me, making a movie is not about packing all the awards. Just do your best, deliver as much good quality as you can and understand what you are doing. That Genevieve made an attempt alone is a big plus for Nigeria and every filmmaker in Nigeria,” Amusa said.