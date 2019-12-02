Controversial actress and Instagram comedian, Etinosa Idemudia has said she would ‘mess up bible and Quran’ in few seconds, while claiming that they are mere textbooks printed in Idumota area of Lagos state.

Concise News reports that Etinosa said this in response to backlashes after she used the bible as ashtray, some days ago.

Shortly after, a follower dared her to use Quran as an ashtray, but Etinosa took to her Insta story to declare that she would do it, if paid to.

She wrote “I need a Quran ASAP. Give me a Quran and I will mess it up in two seconds who the fuck do you think you are to threaten me with a text book named a Quran or bible? Are you mad? Are you a bastard?? Oh hello mummy, I need you to pray for me tho.”

“On this Quran matter I know you want me to do it but I can’t be giving you guys free show and giving bloggers free content. You need yo pay me bitch. Pay me and I will do it in 2 seconds.

“I dey fear you? Never! I fear God only and God is never confined to a textbook. Worshiping a textbook printed in Idumota is idolatry. God hates idolatry. Aren’t you concerned about how confident I am? It is because I have God’s backing in this” she said