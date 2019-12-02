Nigerian singer Harrison Okiri, better known as Harrysong has revealed that he would be tying the knot in January 2020.

Harrysong made the revelation t the wedding ceremony of his former manager, Desmond Ike.

The 36-year-old singer, however, did not reveal the identity of his wife to be, but research has revealed that her name is Isioma.

Why I Would Not Rush Into Marriage – Harrysong

Sometime ago, the reggae and blues singer said he would not rush into marriage because the institution requires those who are adequately prepared for it.

The ‘Testify’ crooner touched on ‘marriage’ on Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Rubbin Mind, stating clearly that one must be ready for it.

The singer said: “Marriage is not just what you want to get into because it is time or that you are getting old or because people are looking at you to must have settled down.

“When I was in church, they taught us that it is the only institution you do not graduate from. You have to be ready. When you get married, children will start coming. You need to create the time. I will get there.”