The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of adequate fuel supply during the festive period, Concise News reports.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Presidential Villa on Monday in Abuja.

He said, “We are here today to take stock of our readiness for the festive period, particularly in terms of supplies and distribution of petroleum products across the country, so that this festive period will be enjoyed by Nigerians without any hitch, particularly the Christmas and New Year.

“We are very sure today that we have a very robust supply plan not just for Christmas but beyond. We are assuring Nigerians that the NNPC has made arrangement for the adequate supply of petroleum products. If there are any issues, we have come together with other agencies of government to ensure those issues are resolved to ensure Nigerians have a very Merry Christmas this year.”

Those at the meeting included the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and heads of agencies in oil and gas.