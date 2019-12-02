Some angry fans of Davido have reportedly blasted him and destroyed some properties in Jos, over the singer’s failure to appear at an event.

Concise News understands that Davido was scheduled to perform at the concert, but did not show up without official apologies to the fans.

Infuriated by the singer’s nonappearance, some of the fans could be seen stoning some properties at the venue where the concert was to hold, after the organisers announced Davido’s nonavailability.

Recall that the fall crooner had earlier hinted that he would be visiting Jos for the concert.

Revealed! Davido Never Wanted To Be Singer

The singer recently revealed that he had dreamed of being a record producer, not a singer.

The ’30 billion gang’ crooner made this known during an interview in United States, where he spoke about his music career.

According to Davido, while growing up, he aimed at being the brain behind music productions alone and never focused on being a singer.

The ‘Fall’ crooner also recounted his journey into being a producer, saying he started making music on a little laptop.