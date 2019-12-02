EPL: What Iheanacho Said After Handing Leicester City Win

Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho is excited following his late goal that sealed the win for the Foxes in a Premier League tie against Everton, Sunday.

Concise News understands that the Super Eagles striker who has failed to nail a starting berth in Leicester gave an assist for the Foxes equalizer before sealing all three points for them.

Speaking after the tie, Iheanacho, 23, admitted that it has been a tough time for him sitting on the bench for Brendan Rogers’ side.

”I have been waiting for this opportunity, I know one day it’s going to come. I have been working hard in training every day to make sure I keep up to the standard,” Iheanacho told Sky Sports.

”I am happy today, getting a goal and assisting Jamie so today was very good and it was fantastic with the whole team.

”You need to be strong mentally as a football player, it’s not easy not getting enough playing time.

”I know Jamie is a world-class striker, I am behind him and learning a lot from him as well so I am happy and I know my chance will come.”

Iheanacho was not part of the Super Eagles’ team that won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.