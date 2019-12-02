EPL: Watch What Happened To Iheanacho In Dressing Room After Headline-Making Performance

Super Eagles of Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho was mobbed by teammates in the dressing room after his Man-Of-The-Match performance against Everton in an English Premier League (EPL) game on Sunday.

Concise News reports that with the UEFA Champions League chasers trailing one nil, Coach Brendan Rodgers threw in the much-vilified Nigerian in the 62nd minute.

Iheanacho rewarded his coach’s faith in him, first providing an assist for hitman, Jamie Vardy few minutes after coming on, then decisively, securing all three points for his team in the fourth minute of added time.

Initially, when the 23-year-old had the ball in the back of the net, it was ruled out for offside, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overruled it and the goal stood.

It was a huge goal for Leicester as their remarkable Premier League (PL) run continues.

“I’m proud of the team. Just before we scored we started to break through. Kelechi Iheanacho coming on was big for us, I’m so happy for him” 🗣 Brendan Rodgers#LEIEVE pic.twitter.com/lDIAbfU6bB — Premier League (@premierleague) December 1, 2019

The former league champions have won their last five domestic games, and are second on the log – eight points behind leader, Liverpool.

Iheanacho’s international colleagues, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi also featured in the contest.

Colleagues thronged to celebrate with the Imo-born attacker at full time on the pitch, but it did not end there.

Watch the video below: