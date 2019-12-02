Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, is ready to raid Manchester United for Serbian star Nemanja Matic during the January transfer window.

Concise News understands that Mourinho who recently joined the White Hart Lane side just less than one year of being sacked by Manchester United managed Matic at Chelsea.

The Serbian has fallen out of favour in United with only five appearances this season due to a series of injuries.

Matic’s present contract will expire next summer and he could go for free at the end of the season.

The player has hinted that he is open to linking up with Mourinho as he liked an Instagram post that suggested he could be on his way to the White Hart Lane.