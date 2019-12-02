EPL: Brendan Rodgers Speaks On Dumping Leicester City For Arsenal

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has admitted he could join Arsenal as a clause in his contract allows him to do so, Concise News reports.

Rodger’s Leicester are in the second position on the league log after a 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday.

Following the sack of Unai Emery by the Gunners last week, Rodgers, a former Liverpool coach is among coaches touted to take over the managerial post at the Emirates.

There’s a £14million exit clause in Rodgers’ contract, should any club want to get the ex-Celtic boss with the coach confirming it.

“There probably is in most manager’s contracts,” Rodgers said after the match against Everton. “It’s all hypothetical, all these types of situations.

“I think for me in this moment we’ve had a brilliant win today, we came back really, really well. My focus is very much with Leicester.

“I made a change eight or nine months ago, I came into here and I’ve been so happy since I’ve come into here and I’ve been so happy to come into here to work with the players, we still have a lot of work to do.”

He added: “So like I said, most manager’s contracts will have something in that but my only concentration is Leicester.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career to work with some brilliant clubs and some great institutions. This was an ambition to come to here and to help the club arrive in the top six.

“For us, everything has been great since we worked together. We know there will be some bumps along the way. For me, my ambition at this very moment in time is to help this club.

“I’m very happy in doing that, there’s great, great potential here at Leicester City in order to push on in the next few years.”