The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has lamented the continued detention of its leader Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that a Federal High Court had issued an order for the release of El-Zakzaky and his wife in 2019.

The Federal Government, has, however, refused to release the duo but were earlier this year granted bail for medical treatment in India after series of protests by IMN.

A statement by IMN on Monday lamented the non-release of the Shi’ites leader and his spouse.

The IMN raised fears that there would be trouble in the country if its leader dies in detention.

It said, “the contemptuous attitude of the federal government towards court orders is an invitation to anarchy.

“This stunning disregard for the rule of law and human rights does not come to the Islamic Movement as a great surprise because Buhari’s utter disregard for court judgements is legendary, and statistics has it that he has disregarded courts in at least 40 occasions since the inception of his government.

“In the case of Sheikh Zakzaky, the government has at various times proffered different contradictory reasons for its flagrant contempt of court.

“One of the most absurd of such was the statement attributed to the President himself that national security is over and above the rule of law.

“By this, his warped belief, he has stirred the country towards the path of dictatorship, to which all other well-meaning Nigerians must stand and fight against.”