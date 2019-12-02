Nigeria’s representatives in this season’s CAF Confederation, Enyimba and Rangers, recorded losses in their opening group matches on Sunday, Concise News reports.

While the two-time CAF Champions League winners lost 2-0 at Hassania Agadir in a Group D opener, the Flying Antelopes lost 3-1 at home to Egypt’s Pyramid FC.

Goals by Karim El Berkaoui and Malick Cisse ensured the Peoples Elephant left Morocco empty-handed.

In the group’s other duel, Ivorian side San Pedro held Algeria’s Paradou AC 0-0 at the Stade Auguste Denise in Cote d’Ivoire.

Elsewhere, Ibrahim Olawoyin put Rangers in front in the 29th minute, but the home side crumbled after losing Tope Olusesi to a red card.

Mohamed Farouk later converted a penalty after the break, before Amor Layouni and Islam Eissa completed the turnaround for the visitors.

Speaking after the match, Rangers Coach, Salisu Yusuf, said: ”We were doing well until the red card to Tope Olusesi. The technical crew is going to work on that before our next match.”

In the other match in Group A, Pyramids’ fellow Egyptians Al-Masry secured a 3-2 win at FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania.