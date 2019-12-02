Buhari Reveals Where Nigeria’s Salvation Lies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Daura, Katsina State, said Nigeria’s socio-economic and political salvation would come from education, Concise News reports.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the president stated this at an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of Community Secondary School, Daura.

Buhari and five others founded the school as community service.

The president urged Nigerians to embrace learning as a way of life as his administration would do its best to provide access to it.

Buhari, who was honoured at the event, said his nine years in boarding school and joining the army shaped his life.

“I spent nine years in the boarding school where the teachers showered us with love, care and total commitment. They treated you as their own children.

“They commended you when you did well, and flogged you on bare buttocks if you misbehaved,” the President said.

Today I flagged off the commencement of construction of the University of Transportation in Daura, an investment by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), and the first of its kind in Africa. The Federal Government will fully support this project to completion. pic.twitter.com/d7FkUUkHCK — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2019

The University will among other things pave way for the domestication of railway engineering and general transportation sciences in Nigeria, thereby bridging the technology and skill gap in the railway sector and the transportation industry at large. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2019

Our gratitude goes to the investors, CCECC; the Katsina State Government for speedily providing land for the university; and the Ministry of Transportation for championing the initiative. We will continue to pursue partnerships of this nature to bring development to Nigeria. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2019

He praised the current management of the school, which has been renamed Pilot Secondary School, Daura, for maintaining high standards.

Buhari implored the old boys association to carry on the good work they were doing which had raised the school to an enviable height.

Alhaji M.T. Bature, the Sarkin Kudu of Katsina, said the vision of the founding fathers had ensured the success of so many sons of the state.

He said graduate of the school had become professors, engineers, doctors and military generals.