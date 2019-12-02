Biafra: Nigerian Forces Invaded My Lawyer's Home To Kill Him - Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Monday alleged that Nigerian forces attempted to assassinate his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Kanu alleged that the forces invaded Barrister Ejiofor’s home to assassinate him and members of his family. He, however, said the forces killed two members of IPOB.

The IPOB leader made this disclosure on his Twitter handle where he wrote:

“This morning, Nigerian forces invaded Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s home, my lawyer to assassinate him and his family members. Sadly, the forces killed two #IPOB family members. The Fulani caliphate ruling #Nigeria need to stop this ongoing jihad in Biafraland”.

Ejiofor has been representing Kanu and other IPOB leaders who are been tried by the Nigerian government for calling for the secession of Biafra from Nigeria.

Kanu’s group IPOB has since been proscribed and declared unlawful by the government, though the members have insisted that it is within their rights to demand freedom and total separation of Biafra from Nigeria.