The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Bauchi State governorship election, Mohammed Abubakar, has vowed to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Bala Mohammed.

Concise News had reported that the Court of Appeal, Jos Division last Friday, dismissed the appeal filed by them against the governor for lack of merit.

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi had, on October 7, dismissed the petition of the APC and its candidate in the election and affirmed Mohammed’s victory.

Dissatisfied with the tribunal’s judgment, the APC approached the appelate court asking it to set aside the lower court’s judgment and declare its candidate as the duly elected governor.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s secretariat on Saturday evening, the state chairman of the APC, Uba Nana, promised to seek redress at the apex court.

He said, “We have received a copy of the judgment. We are studying it and we are taking the next line of action.

“So, we will be heading to the Supreme Court. The case will terminate at the Supreme Court by the special grace of God.”

Nana explained that the stakeholders’ meeting was aimed at rubbing minds, reviewing how things are moving in the party with a view to taking corrective measures and strengthening the party.

“It is a normal meeting that, from time to time, we have to look at the ways and means of strengthening the APC in Bauchi State.”