Ballon d'Or 2019: Supposed Results Revealed (See Winner)

An image has surfaced on social media that suggests Lionel Messi will win the Ballon d’Or 2019 on Monday (today).

Concise News reports that Messi is seeking his sixth such title, but Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is also in the running after his fantastic 2018/19 campaign.

Leaked results of the Ballon D’or voting seeing Lionel Messi win the 2019 award. Very disappointing to not see Virgil Van Dijk come away the winner giving what a fantastic year he had pic.twitter.com/WLWBcYX4de — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 1, 2019

Mediaset Italia published the image, which they report could be a leak, and it shows Messi in No.1 spot with 446 points.

Virgil van Dijk is second on 382 points, ahead of teammate Mohamed Sarah in third on 179 points.

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo is some way off his arch-rival, Messi, sitting fourth with just 133 points.

Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker are fifth and sixth respectively in this list, ahead of Kylian Mbappe in seventh.

Frenkie de Jong is in eighth, Matthijs de Ligt is in ninth and Real Madrid’s highest-placed player is Eden Hazard in 10th with just 21 points.

Check out all Ballon d’Or 2019 nominees

In October, the 30-man shortlist was revealed by France Football and L’Equipe.

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)