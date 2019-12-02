Ballon d'Or 2019: See Full List Of Winners

Lionel Messi, Alisson Becker, Matthijs de Ligt and Megan Rapinoe all returned home with a laurel at the Ballon d’Or 2019 organized by France Football on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Concise News reports that the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony recognises the very best in football.

The sport’s elite come together to be crowned the best in the game.

Check out all winners below: