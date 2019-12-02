Ballon d'Or 2019: See Full List Of Winners

Lionel Messi, Alisson Becker, Matthijs de Ligt and Megan Rapinoe all returned home with a laurel at the Ballon d’Or 2019 organized by France Football on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Concise News reports that the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony recognises the very best in football.
The sport’s elite come together to be crowned the best in the game.
Check out all winners below:
Here is the 2019 Kopa Trophy Top 3 ⤵️
1. Matthijs de Ligt
2. @Sanchooo10
3. @joaofelix70
#ballondor #kopatrophy pic.twitter.com/Dqg5CizQ5C
— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
.@Alissonbecker from @LFC is the very first #yachinetrophy winner! 🧤 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/m78Eil8Mpo
— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
.@mPinoe from @ReignFC is the 2019 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/gLANEXgENL
— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Lionel Messi from @FCBarcelona is the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner! THAT’S HIS SIXTH ONE! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/dLndTZNeeW
— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Sheesh! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dgFINPTAa1
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 2, 2019
2009. 2010. 2011. 2012. 2015. 2019.
Six 🐐 pic.twitter.com/s8X4GzZ3hJ
— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2019
Messi wins his 6th Ballon d’Or. His numbers this year are once again truly extraordinary. He’s head and shoulders the best player in world football. He plays a game that is both joyous and incomprehensible to mere mortals. The award is totally meritorious. 👏🏻👏🏻
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 2, 2019