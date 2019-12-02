Ballon d'Or 2019: Official Results Finally Announced (See Winner)

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been handed his sixth Ballon d’Or by France Football on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Concise News reports that as a result, the Argentine has moved clear of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s five to stand above anyone else.

He also succeeds Luka Modric, who was the first non-Messi/Ronaldo Ballon d’Or winner in a decade last year.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk had been the favourite for the award, but Messi turned things around to scoop the prestigious award.

#BallonDor Voici le classement officiel et complet du Ballon d’Or France Football 2019 👉 https://t.co/PAM2nVcgyi pic.twitter.com/mR0DTJ8oKp — #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was not even present on the podium.

It’s the first time in 26 years that no Spaniards are in the list of finalists for the award.

Earlier, a ‘leaked picture’ of the Ballon d’Or results already showed Messi had triumphed.

Messi’s latest feat add to the ever-growing list of accolades won by a player widely regarded as the best-ever. He lifted La Liga earlier this year and marked his 700th Barcelona appearance with a goal against Borussia Dortmund last week.