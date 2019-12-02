Atiku Tackles Buhari Over Borrowing

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over its continued borrowing.

According to Atiku, Nigeria under the administration of Buhari has taken more loans in the last three years than it did in the 30-year period preceding 2016.

He described the monumental increase in borrowings in relation to an unprecedented reduction in investments in education as worrisome.

The former Vice President was speaking at a ceremony hosted by the American University of Nigeria on Saturday in Yola, the capital of Adamawa.

“Two weeks ago, a friend of mine, Prof. Anya O. Anya, revealed that Nigeria has taken more loans in the last three years than she has taken in the 30-year period preceding 2016.

“I am a businessman. Perhaps the first lesson one learns in business is that you do not take loans except it is to expand your business. There is no justification for taking out loans to pay salaries; meanwhile, you are not investing in your future generation.

“Nigeria’s greatness is not as tied to her elders as it is tied to her youth. That is where our investments should be focussed on,” Atiku added.

Recall that Buhari had on Thursday sought the re-consideration and approval of the National Assembly on the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan of the Federal Government.