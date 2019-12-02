The Arewa Youth Patriotic Front is set for a peaceful rally at the US embassy over the $20million indictment of the Chairman of Air Peace Allen Onyema.

Concise News understands Onyema was accused by the US Department of Justice for allegedly laundering $20 million from Nigeria via US bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

In a statement on Monday, the Arewa youth body said it will mobilize its members in Northern Nigeria to protest against the indictment.

It alleged that Onyema was being framed due to his expanding business frontiers in Africa.

“The indictment was hasty and ill-motivated as there have been conflicting statements on the saga coming out of the United States,” the statement added.

“This sudden purported indictment of Barrister Allen Onyema who has been doing business for decades in the US, and for many years he has never been found wanting until now, raises fundamental questions about the bad timing and the growing suspicion of many Nigerians over the motive behind targeting our own distinguished Allen Onyeama.

“Onyema has over the years built a reputation of integrity, a promoter of peace and a hard-working man, and cannot be allowed to be dragged in the mud by a western conspiracy.”

Also, the group added that “we will not fold our arms and watch helplessly and hopelessly as one of our finest is being coerced and pulled down in broad daylight.”

It said, “We are putting Nigerians on notice that Barrister Allan Onyema is been under trial for standing up in defense and unity of Nigeria. He is being blackmailed and this won’t stand.

“This trial is politically motivated and we will not allow it to stand, we have mobilized our members across the Northern States for the peaceful rally at the US embassy.”