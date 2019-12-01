Latest N-Power News Headlines For Today
It is now well over 50 days since a chunk of N-Power beneficiaries nationwide received their last monthly pay. That being so, they are being owed their October and November stipends.

Concise News observed that there is a feeling of disappointment among beneficiaries due to the neglect cum silence by handlers of the scheme.

All things being equal, beneficiaries should be paid their owed two months stipends together. But when? This online news medium cannot ascertain.

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power Programme is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective is to enable them acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.

The N-Power beneficiaries are then provided with N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend and devices to aid their learning and skills development.