It is now well over 50 days since a chunk of N-Power beneficiaries nationwide received their last monthly pay. That being so, they are being owed their October and November stipends.

Concise News observed that there is a feeling of disappointment among beneficiaries due to the neglect cum silence by handlers of the scheme.

Please assist us in reminding the president of our October and November stipends. Thanks,signed Npower volunteers — Mamy💕 (@ms_summie) December 1, 2019

Can The President (GCFR) explain to we the Npower volunteers why we were not paid our October and November stipends And now we are in December.The new ministry under the leadership of Hajia sadia umar farouq has not come out to explain to the volunteers. — Jummai (@Jummai85423886) December 1, 2019

Pls our stipends when are we receiving currently we are in holiday per d npower program — Lewis Egule (@lewisweri) December 1, 2019

Ministry of humanitarian…pls come out and clear the air on npower beneficiaries stipends the suffering and suspense is too no much — joseph uzoma (@maduforo2015) November 30, 2019

I don’t know what’s wrong with this country, the issue of non payment of October and November stipends to npower beneficiaries, I’m surprised dat no newspapers is carrying it but when a journalist is beating they want Nigerians to help dem. None of such again. — Akinkunmi Henry (@doctakins1) November 30, 2019

Just saying it out loud that @npower_ng has failed to pay beneficiaries their monthly stipends for October and November 2019, and no tangible reason has been given on that note. @thecableng @NigeriaNewsdesk @vanguardngrnews @MobilePunch @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @NGRPresident — Wills••Cal🇳🇬 (@WillsMoon) December 1, 2019

@Npower please kindly pay our November and October stipends, the hunger is becoming unbearable. — Olas Palms and Sandals. (@AzeezAde32) December 1, 2019

Dear President Buhari

Pls sir remember your promise to Npower beneficiaries and give orders for our October and November stipends to be paid. — Benny Momoh (@MomohBenny) December 1, 2019

@Sadiya_farouq what is happening concerning Npower stipend. These guys are not finding it easy, it’s been 2 months with no update. Please wats really is going on and when should they expect their stipends.. — lawal ibrahim (@yinkyom_jodi) December 1, 2019

All things being equal, beneficiaries should be paid their owed two months stipends together. But when? This online news medium cannot ascertain.

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power Programme is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective is to enable them acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.

The N-Power beneficiaries are then provided with N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend and devices to aid their learning and skills development.