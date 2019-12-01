Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu has said that the Godwin Obaseki administration is fighting former governor Adams Oshiomhole the way he fought godfatherism during his administration.

Shaibu made this known in an interview with journalists at his residence on Friday in Benin, the state capital.

According to Shaibu, there is no room for godfathers in the state, thanking Oshiomhole whom he said spearheaded the struggle

He added that the struggle for the emancipation of the people of the state from the hold of godfathers was ongoing and had come to stay.

Shaibu, however, noted that he and others were helping Oshiomhole to sustain the struggle.

He said: “As the deputy governor, I thought I was just to hide behind the governor, but I found out that the struggle for the emancipation of Edo people from the godfather continues.

“The joy I have is that ‘no to godfathers’ has come to stay in Edo. We thank Oshiomhole for leading that struggle. We are helping him to sustain it. Like he said, you need to fight these people till you succeed for you to be able to free resources for the state to deliver dividends of democracy to the people. That is what we are doing.”

The deputy governor also described Oshiomhole as someone he would continue to respect.

Shaibu said, “He’s my father and nothing has changed. What has changed now is that people are now able to read my role as a son and my role as a politician. We have political differences, no doubt about that, but it has not changed that relationship of father and son.

“Even when he made some statements that suggest what I am not, I refused to reply because when the chips are down, it is me that will still say I am sorry, whether he is right or wrong. I don’t want to say those things for people to say I said this or that.

“He is the one talking and I am not talking. I am comfortable with him talking. That shows I was properly brought up by my father and by him (Oshiomhole) not to respond to elders. The other one he taught me that I refused to use is that he told us that a godfather does not have age. We must kill them. As a good son, I will choose certain things.

“Father and son will definitely come back together. Politically, now we might be on different sides. I am not the first son that will disagree with his father politically and I will not be the last. The good news is that it has not changed the relationship between father and son. We are on recess politically.”