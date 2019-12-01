What Prophet TB Joshua Told Bayelsa Governor-Elect As Lyon Visits SCOAN

The founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has asked the Governor-elect of Bayelsa state, David Lyon to “listen to the voice of wisdom, but also make use of your brain”, Concise News reports.

Lyon, “a brethren in the ministry”, was present at The SCOAN’s Sunday Service, ushering in the month of December.

There, Joshua told him it is not time for testimony.

Tweets on the official Twitter account for TB Joshua, The SCOAN and Emmanuel TV read:

“In an atmosphere of faith and expectation, T.B. Joshua entered the Altar and proceeded to recognize the presence of the Governor Elect of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, David Lyon.”

In an atmosphere of faith and expectation, T.B. Joshua entered the Altar and proceeded to recognize the presence of the Governor Elect of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, David Lyon. pic.twitter.com/6MlMZWQJ6l — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) December 1, 2019

“Speaking directly to the Governor-Elect, these were the prophet’s words: “This is not the time for testimony. This will come after his inauguration. I want to give my brother a message that he will continue to think about.”

Speaking directly to the Governor-Elect, these were the prophet’s words: “This is not the time for testimony. This will come after his inauguration. I want to give my brother a message that he will continue to think about.” pic.twitter.com/HdP0NSGzfX — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) December 1, 2019

“I am not going to say anything that the Spirit of God would not. He is not a new person to us. He is one of the brethren in this ministry. He is one of us. He has been a fervent believer in the Blood of Jesus.”

“I am not going to say anything that the Spirit of God would not. He is not a new person to us. He is one of the brethren in this ministry. He is one of us. He has been a fervent believer in the Blood of Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/cs16uDckDh — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) December 1, 2019

“Let me leave you with a word of wisdom: It is better to live poorly upon the fruits of God’s goodness than to live plentifully upon the products of our own sin. Listen to the voice of wisdom but also make use of your brain. Thank you.” – @SCOANTBJoshua to @iamlyondavid”