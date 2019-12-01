President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson prophesied on a woman who came to his church with menstruation challenge and her health problem became a thing of the past.

Concise News reports that in a video published on Saturday on Celebration TV, the official television channel of Apostle Suleman, the woman visited Omega Fire Ministries on Sunday 24th of November, 2019, and during the Prophetic session, the fiery cleric declared that she would start her menstruation period “normal”.

A medical expert who spoke at the session claimed her case was “a congenital blockage”.

Then, on 30th November 2019, the woman in question came back to Apostle Suleman’s church “healed”.

December prayer by Apostle Suleman

Meanwhile, Apostle Suleman wished people a happy new month, while unleashing prayers.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday: “Better is the end of a matter than the beginning thereof.the number 12 stands for ORDER..this month,heaven will put your life in order..1 Corinthians 14.40,genesis 22.9,I kgs 18.33…may this year not end without the fullness of grace in your life in jesus name.happy new month.”