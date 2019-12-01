As December begins, the General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has prayed that “supernatural turn-around” occur in all that concerns believers.

Concise News reports that December is the twelfth and final month of the year in the Julian and Gregorian Calendars. And next month births year 2020.

This new month, there will be a supernatural turn around for good in your

Finances

Health

Marriage

Academics

Career

in the name of Jesus. Happy New Month.#December#Greatturnaround — PastorEAAdeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) December 1, 2019

Testimonies at RCCG

Meanwhile, at the November Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, a lady testified of how her breasts were about to be removed to save her from cancer, but was miraculously healed before the surgery.

Also at the November Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, the services in Abuja; Abonnema and Port Harcourt; in Ibadan and Ile Ife, which drew large congregation, many more powerful testimonies were shared and many people gave their lives to Jesus Christ.

In Abuja, there was so much overflow that it became obvious the venue has to be expanded before the next Holy Ghost Service there.

As always, the sermons were spiced with prophecies, while time was allocated for congregational prayers.