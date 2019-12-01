Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, December Ist, 2019.

The Federal Government has claimed that the Benin Republic imports banned goods to dump them in Nigeria. The Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed made the allegation recently. According to Mohammed, despite the partial border closure, the Benin Republic is still bent on turning Nigeria into a dumping ground.

Senator Dino Melaye on Saturday vowed to go to court to challenge the outcome of the Kogi West Senatorial Election over what he termed as a fraud. After casting his vote, Melaye said if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), did not review the initial poll, he would head to court.

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the justice meted out to the police officer that killed a Nigerian in South Africa. In a statement by the Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in Abuja, she said:” We are glad that justice has been done.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has interrogated Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema over an alleged $44.9 million wire deals. This comes days after the United States Department of Justice indicted Onyema for moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested operators and trainees of “Yahoo Academy” in Ikot Ibiok, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The arrest was made by operatives from the EFCC Zonal Office in Uyo as well as Abuja.

Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari, has voiced out in support of the proposed legislation for the regulation of social media. According to her, China has been able to control the use of social media for its 1.3 billion population, so there is no reason why the federal government cannot ”control 180 million citizens.”

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has bemoaned the challenges facing the country, calling on political classes to act aptly before things get out of hand. Aisha spoke during the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) General Assembly and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the National Mosque Abuja, with the theme; “Islam and National Development.”

Police in Abia State has threatened to take decisive action against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu should he return to Nigeria for the burial of his mother. The police made the comment following rumours making the round in recent time that Kanu would return home for his mother’s burial.

The Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has dedicated his victory at the Court of Appeal to God and citizens of the north-eastern state. The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos on Friday upheld Mohammed’s victory in the March 9 governorship elections, reaffirming the October 9, 2019 judgement delivered by the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

A former Super Eagles star Carl Ikeme is considering a return to football close to one year of being inactive in the game. Ikeme who played football all his life with Wolves after joining them at 14, retired last year from the game due to leukaemia.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.