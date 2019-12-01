Latest N-Power News
N-Power Team at Lokoja, Kogi State (www.dailyadvent.com)

As they await their stipends settlement, the mood remains the same among beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, Concise News observed.

Checks by this online news medium on public platforms showed that many beneficiaries of the scheme dubbed the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa by the Muhammadu Buhari administration continue to lament the non-payment of their monthly stipends.

Roughly 500, 000 Nigerian graduates in the scheme are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly pay. However, as at the time of publishing this report, they are yet to get paid their October and November stipends.

See some reactions from volunteers this weekend: