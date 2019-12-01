As they await their stipends settlement, the mood remains the same among beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, Concise News observed.

Checks by this online news medium on public platforms showed that many beneficiaries of the scheme dubbed the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa by the Muhammadu Buhari administration continue to lament the non-payment of their monthly stipends.

Roughly 500, 000 Nigerian graduates in the scheme are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly pay. However, as at the time of publishing this report, they are yet to get paid their October and November stipends.

See some reactions from volunteers this weekend:

Very sad #NPowerNG volunteers have not been paid since September Over 500,000 graduates are suffering!! The office of the VP ran the #Npower since 2016 without issues with unpaid salaries, but all changed since it was to moved to a new ministry under @Sadiya_farouq #Thread pic.twitter.com/hK3R8sJA8I — LOLA (@CuteNaija) November 30, 2019

Dear @npower_ng I honourably want to draw your attention on delaying and absolutely silent on Npower volunteers Oct/Nov. stipend.

I wish you to remind you that most of the volunteers rely on this stipend for their daily keep up.

Please kindly release a press statement concerning — ZOBANWA (@FelixNweke) November 30, 2019

To be very honest, the NPower stipend issue is a big one. This has never happen until the scheme was moved. It goes to show that the VP did excellently well and the new ministry handling NSIP has inherited a BIG shoe. NPower has been very successful, this Is unarguably true. — Adebola Taofeek (@iam_ademuyiwa) November 30, 2019

Please your Excellency we need a humaniterian service, what about NPOWER stipends, we wants you to manage the disaster that Npower beneficiaries are IN pic.twitter.com/lNDhIow3iw — Hashim Ibrahim (@El_hashim1) November 30, 2019

If we can have a headline on one of the national daily with the caption ‘*MINISTRY OF DISASTER IS DISASTROUS TO @npower_ng VOLUNTEERS*, maybe that will get the attention of the @NGRPresident. It is already 2 months today!!!!@ConcernedNpower — Herdsman_Z_M_Bayero (@musabayero) November 30, 2019

So in a space of just 2 months that Npower was collected from the VP and handed over to @Sadiya_farouq people are already being owed 2 months stipends 😕. Never underestimate the power of Integrity and Empathy because under Osinbajo this never and would never have happened pic.twitter.com/xycCaTCDo4 — 🅣🅔🅔🅙🅐🅨 (@aphrodeetees) November 30, 2019

It is better to speak up than die in silence. Please pay them their stipends they worked for it#Npower #NPowerNG — Abuh Ene (@AbuhEne76) November 30, 2019

Please who will beg these peoples @Sadiya_farouq @fola37 @IsmaeelAhmedB @npower_ng to please pay @npower_ng volunteers October and November stipends or make a statement for the delay? Haba, are they not collecting their own salaries, allowances? Make una fear God ooo — THIS WORLD IS VANITY!!! (@MAJORITY001) November 30, 2019