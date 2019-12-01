Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have not been paid their stipends for October and November 2019, Concise News reports.

It is the first day of December 2019 and in addition to the October stipend which was not paid, they have not gotten their November stipend.

This news medium understands that nothing was given as the cause of the delay in the payment of the October stipend by N-Power handlers.

Some beneficiaries of the scheme have threatened to go on a protest over the non-payment of the stipend.

N-Power pays a monthly stipend of N30, 000 to beneficiaries each month as they are equipped with skills to boost their employability.