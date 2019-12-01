Kogi West: What Yahaya Bello Said About Dino Melaye's Defeat

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Sunday said Senator Smart Adeyemi’s defeat of Senator Dino Melaye has put the state in a good position to attract more projects.

The governor made this known while congratulating Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for emerging winner of the Kogi West Senatorial Rerun on Saturday, November 30.

Concise News reports that the returning officer, Prof. Olajide Lawal, announced that Adeyemi polled 88,373 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Melaye, who recorded 62,133 votes.

INEC had a week ago declared the election inconclusive due to the margin between Adeyemi and Melaye, which was lower than the number of “registered voters in 53 polling units of the 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were cancelled.”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, governor Bello tied the victory to ”a collective manifestation of intellectual, moral and cultural virtues, and mandate given by the good people of Kogi West.”

The governor restated his commitment to use his second term for groundbreaking developments in all parts of the state.

”The APC as a party is particularly grateful to the people of Kogi West for their peaceful conduct at the polls and embracing the promise of the party to work assiduously to ensure development of the area and the state in general,” the statement read.

”Now that we are having all three APC senators representing Kogi at the National Assembly, my administration will work in synergy with them and other APC lawmakers to attract more projects to our state, to make life more meaningful for its citizens.”