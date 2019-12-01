Several reactions have trailed the emergence of Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Kogi West Senatorial District election.

Concise News had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced Adeyemi as the winner of the exercise.

Lawal said that Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat his closest rival, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 62,133 votes.

Reacting, some Nigerians on social media blamed Melaye’s arrogance and pride for his loss, while others said the election was rigged.

Below are some of the reactions captured on Twitter:

After Kogi West Senatorial Bye Election Today, Tables Will Turn…

Dino Melaye Will Become Smart Adeyemi's Political Wife. 😀😂 — Success Idowu (@idowu553) November 30, 2019

Kogi West Rerun election: "Even fi loose i already have a business to do😜😜😜😜"!!! Going Going Gone pic.twitter.com/P3XuAEegsG — AGGN West Africa(Good Governance) (@haruna_braimoh) November 30, 2019

Kogi West elected Dino but Awa mezai and his inec want Smart .The deal was full package with Yeye own — Conscience of Truth PHD (@alphaolive) November 30, 2019

Where is Babajide of TVCNews "JOURNALIST HANGOUT" He said there is no way Smart Adeyemi will defeat Dino Melaye. Now everything is over and Dino Melaye is out. — Abubakar A Aliyu (@AbubakarAAliyu7) November 30, 2019

"I'm saying this as an Oracle of the Most High God. I assure you that President Muhammadu Buhari is entitled to failure. 2019, he will fail"

~ Dino Melaye

…

The opposite happened. Who is now the loser???? He’s free to join movie industry or car dealer. pic.twitter.com/APPRrNxG7H — usmanov (@usmanyusuf) November 30, 2019

Dino Melaye mocked everybody including @SenatorAkpabio but today Akpabio is a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while Dino is a Retired Politician. Moral Lesson: DON'T PLAY GOD pic.twitter.com/qDcJSCSPTq — Samuel Omogor (@SamuelOmogor) November 30, 2019

Do u know @dino_melaye d "AJEKUN IYA" crooner was crushed by #SMARTadeyemi in the recently concluded election of kogi west senatorial district, looking forward to him releasing a hit single to match his defeat and ensure u use dat megaphone pic.twitter.com/TSkBGmT9qx — JEALOUS by NATURE🇳🇬 (@Khett4life) December 1, 2019

Is it true that the sense of losing his Senatorial seat on Saturday made Dino Melaye declared himself a Biafran? Should I be surprised? Haven't IPOB always been an arm and strong PDP ally? Moving from PDP to IPOB is like leaving your room to the parlour still in the same flat! — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) November 28, 2019

The forces behind Dino Melaye's political downfall are Pride and Arrogance. Hard fact ✌ — Covenant Buhari (@CovenantBuhari) November 30, 2019

After all d noise about boycott, Sen. Dino Melaye went out to vote to in d Kogi West Senatorial District rerun today. But d "Ajekunya" crooner is still 30ft bellow Sea level. Now, he is shouting #MagicResults Ex-senator for sure😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/eGwwTVmvqy — Samuel Omogor (@SamuelOmogor) November 30, 2019

Contrary to their wishes, @MBuhari is still very much alive.

He's still the leader of our great nation.

Dino Melaye on the other hand, is now an ExSenator going by d results coming from Kogi West. He can now face his acting career & his pending criminal charges. #SaiBabaBuhari pic.twitter.com/cJj6HU5MA0 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 30, 2019

Good bye Dino "Ajekun Iya" Melaye. Nollywood can't wait have you. Special Thanks to the people of #KogiWest. Good riddance. 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/wVznH14OyG — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) December 1, 2019