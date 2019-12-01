Kogi West: INEC Declares Election Inconclusive, Gives Reason
Kogi West Senatorial Election Concludes on Saturday/File Photo

Several reactions have trailed the emergence of Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Kogi West Senatorial District election.

Concise News had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced Adeyemi as the winner of the exercise.

Advertise With Us

Lawal said that Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat his closest rival, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 62,133 votes.

Reacting, some Nigerians on social media blamed Melaye’s arrogance and pride for his loss, while others said the election was rigged.

Below are some of the reactions captured on Twitter: