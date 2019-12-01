The Presidency has mocked Senator Dino Melaye over his defeat at the just concluded supplementary election for Kogi West Senatorial District.

Concise News had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced Adeyemi as the winner of the exercise.

Lawal said that Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat his closest rival, Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 62,133 votes.

Reacting to the election result on her Twitter handle, Lauretta Onochie, Social Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, said Melaye can now face his acting career and pending criminal charges.

She wrote: “Contrary to their wishes, @MBuhari is still very much alive. He’s still the leader of our great nation.

“Dino Melaye on the other hand, is now an Ex-Senator going by the results coming from Kogi West.

“He can now face his acting career & his pending criminal charges.”