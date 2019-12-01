The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Kogi West Senatorial District Election, Senator Dino Melaye, has condemned the outcome of the exercise.

Concise News had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced Adeyemi as the winner of the exercise.

Lawal said that Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat his closest rival, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 62,133 votes.

In a statement on Sunday, the PDP candidate vowed to contest the results, stressing that “illegality shall never stand.”

The statement read: “I want to specially thank God almighty that he preserved my life after 5 attempted assassination, combined forces of security agencies, INEC, Federal, State and LG powers. I was fought on land, in the air and spiritually. It was not about the election but my life. God, I thank you.

“I will challenge the temporal and evaporative victory of Adeyemi at the Tribunal. Victory attained by violence and fraud is tantamount to defeat..for it is momentary. It is not about Dino MELAYE, it is about Nigeria and our electoral system. I stay the course..not over yet.

“The reaction of men and women of goodwill all over Nigeria especially the wonderful people of Kogi west who truly voted for me is a testimony that God is with me and with us all. I won the election and Adeyemi remain my political wife. Thank you Nigerians. Victory is certain.

“The forces against me are not beyond God. People should not worry about me, I am fine and will always be. I just thank God that the plan to kill me did not succeed. A living Dog is better than a dead lion. I thank God for life. My name is Daniel I can not fall or fail.”

