Kidnapped Adamawa Police Officer Rescued

Police in Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria, have rescued their Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Mubi North, DSP Ahijo Muhammad, who was kidnapped last week.

The DPO, who was abducted in Mubi on Wednesday, November 26, by gunmen who demanded N20 million for his release, was rescued on Saturday night, according to a press release from the state Police Command.

Concise News understands that the state Police Operation Puff Ader/Operation Farauta rescued the DPO.

“The Command Anti-kidnap Unit is now investigating the matter with a view to arresting the fleeing kidnappers,” the statement said.