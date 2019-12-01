Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the murder of Salome Abu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Woman Leader in Kogi State.

Concise News had reported that the PDP chieftain in Wada Aro, Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government of the state was roasted alive during the governorship election, when political thugs barricaded her house, doused it with petrol and set it ablaze.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Igbinedion University Okada, Edo State on Saturday, Jonathan said that the killings witnessed in the last governorship election in Bayelsa and Kogi States were something that should not happen in any normal society.

The former president, however, pleaded with politicians to stop killing the voters during elections.

Jonathan noted that something is fundamentally wrong with the political system whereby politicians were resorting to political coups as a substitute for military coups.

He said: “What happened in the last governorship elections in my state, Bayelsa State, and especially in Kogi State, where that young lady was burnt alive in her house, is something that should not happen in any normal society. Something is fundamentally wrong with our political system.

“Only yesterday in Ndjamena, we were discussing the politics of our continent, most of us former Heads of States, Presidents, former Presidents, Vice Presidents.

“The way African politics is going we are replacing military coup with political coup d’etat and that cannot sustain the continent.

“Let me plead with my fellow politicians, they should stop killing people,and destroying properties because people want to own offices.”