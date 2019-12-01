The Kara Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be opened by the Federal Government on Sunday, Concise News reports.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, who made this known on Saturday, said the road would be opened by 9am to ease the flow of traffic on the highway.

Kuti affirmed that construction work had been completed on that part of the road inbound Lagos, but the government has decided to suspend construction work on the highway outbound Lagos.

He explained that if work was allowed to go on, it would affect the movement of travellers during the festive period and they would not like to leave it halfway.

The government official added that contractors would return to the site in January and immediately commence construction work on the other side of the road.

Motorists on the highway can now heave a sigh of relief with the opening of the road after almost three months since it was partially closed.