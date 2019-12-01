The Federal Government has announced free train rides for travellers along the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line, Concise News reports.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who made the announcement on Saturday via his Twitter handle, added that the free ride would last beyond the festive period.

Amaechi explained that the take-off point is the Iju train station in Lagos while the ride would run through March 2020.

He, therefore, urged commuters along the route to take advantage and “ride to the next level”.

He wrote: “Our free rides on the Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail line will begin today and run through March, 2020. Commuters on that route can take advantage of it and save on transportation during the festive season & beyond. Let’s ride to the #NextLevel.

“Take-off point is Iju”